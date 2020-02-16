Manitoba escapes with win over Nunavut at Scotties
Kerri Einarson takes 6-4 victory over Lori Eddy
Manitoba's Kerri Einarson escaped with a 6-4 victory over Nunavut's Lori Eddy at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday in Moose Jaw, Sask.
Eddy gave up a steal of two in the ninth end and Einarson ran her out of rocks in the 10th to avoid a massive upset. Einarson is second in the Canadian rankings while Eddy holds the No. 134 position.
In other early games, Alberta's Laura Walker defeated Quebec's Noemie Verreault 8-3 and Team Wild Card's Jennifer Jones dumped Yukon's Hailey Birnie 10-1.
WATCH | Einarson leads Manitoba over Nunavut:
Ontario's Rachel Homan posted a 10-5 win over Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Two more draws are scheduled for later Sunday at Mosaic Place. Round-robin pool play continues through Wednesday evening.
Championship pool play begins Thursday and the Page Playoffs kick off Saturday. The semifinal and final are scheduled for Feb. 23.
