Defending champion Einarson advances to face Manitoba's Jones in Canadian women's curling championship final

Kerri Einarson advanced to the final of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 7-5 semifinal win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Sunday in Kamloops, B.C.

Einarson keeps 4-peat bid alive with semifinal win over Northern Ontario's McCarville

The Canadian Press ·
A female curler wearing glasses delivers a rock with her right hand.
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson delivers a rock while playing Northern Ontario during the semifinal at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Sunday in Kamloops, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Einarson was to meet Manitoba's Jennifer Jones in the championship game later Sunday.

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchrad and Briane Harris were attempting to become just the second team in history to win four straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts after Colleen Jones between 2001 and 2004.

Jones also chased a record in the final. The six-time Canadian champion would be the first woman to claim seven.

The final's winner represents Canada in the women's world championship in Sweden later this month.

WATCH | Jones, Einarson eye records at Scotties:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history

10 days ago
Duration 21:37
Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with champs Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson, debate the pregnancy exemption rule with second Emma Miskew, and find out what it's like to be a curling parent with Kerry Galusha, Heather Nedohin and Krista McCarville.
