Defending champion Einarson advances to face Manitoba's Jones in Canadian women's curling championship final
Kerri Einarson advanced to the final of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 7-5 semifinal win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Sunday in Kamloops, B.C.
Einarson keeps 4-peat bid alive with semifinal win over Northern Ontario's McCarville
Einarson was to meet Manitoba's Jennifer Jones in the championship game later Sunday.
Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchrad and Briane Harris were attempting to become just the second team in history to win four straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts after Colleen Jones between 2001 and 2004.
Jones also chased a record in the final. The six-time Canadian champion would be the first woman to claim seven.
The final's winner represents Canada in the women's world championship in Sweden later this month.
