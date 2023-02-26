Kerri Einarson defeats Nova Scotia's Christina Black to keep Tournament of Hearts 4-peat bid alive
Manitoba's Jones faces Northern Ontario's McCarville in late playoff game Saturday
Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat at the Canadian women's curling championship stayed alive Saturday with a 9-4 playoff win over Nova Scotia's Christina Black in Kamloops, B.C.
Einarson needs another victory in Sunday afternoon's semifinal to reach the championship game at night.
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were to meet in the late playoff game Saturday, with the winner getting an express ticket to Sunday's final.
The loser drops to the semifinal to face Einarson.
Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris are attempting to become only the second team in history to win a fourth straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts following Colleen Jones from 2001 to 2004.
Einarson scored two points in the third, fifth, seventh and ninth ends, and held Nova Scotia to single points when Black had hammer.
