Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Kerri Einarson defeats Nova Scotia's Christina Black to keep Tournament of Hearts 4-peat bid alive

Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat at the Canadian women's curling championship stayed alive Saturday with a 9-4 playoff win over Nova Scotia's Christina Black in Kamloops, B.C.

Manitoba's Jones faces Northern Ontario's McCarville in late playoff game Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
A female curler delivers a rock with her right hand while sliding forward along the ice with her left knee bent forward.
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson delivers a rock during a 9-4 playoff win over Nova Scotia at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Saturday in Kamloops, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Kerri Einarson's bid for a four-peat at the Canadian women's curling championship stayed alive Saturday with a 9-4 playoff win over Nova Scotia's Christina Black in Kamloops, B.C.

Einarson needs another victory in Sunday afternoon's semifinal to reach the championship game at night.

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones and Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville were to meet in the late playoff game Saturday, with the winner getting an express ticket to Sunday's final.

The loser drops to the semifinal to face Einarson.

Einarson, Val Sweeting, Shannon Birchard and Briane Harris are attempting to become only the second team in history to win a fourth straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts following Colleen Jones from 2001 to 2004.

Einarson scored two points in the third, fifth, seventh and ninth ends, and held Nova Scotia to single points when Black had hammer.

WATCH | Jones, Einarson eye records at Scotties:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history

9 days ago
Duration 21:37
Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with champs Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson, debate the pregnancy exemption rule with second Emma Miskew, and find out what it's like to be a curling parent with Kerry Galusha, Heather Nedohin and Krista McCarville.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now