B.C.'s Grandy, Nova Scotia's Black win tiebreakers to advance at Scotties
B.C.'s Clancy Grandy and Nova Scotia's Christina Black won tiebreakers Friday morning at the Canadian women's curling championship to advance to playoffs.
Advance to face Manitoba's Jones, Ontario's Homan in afternoon elimination games
Black stole a point in an extra end to beat Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card team 7-6.
Grandy defeated Quebec's Laurie St-Georges 8-3.
B.C. faces six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba and Nova Scotia meets three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario in afternoon elimination games.
The winners advance to the evening draw against Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and defending champion Kerri Einarson.
The final four teams will be seeded for Saturday's Page playoff in the evening draw.
