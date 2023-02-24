Content
B.C.'s Grandy, Nova Scotia's Black win tiebreakers to advance at Scotties

B.C.'s Clancy Grandy and Nova Scotia's Christina Black won tiebreakers Friday morning at the Canadian women's curling championship to advance to playoffs.

Advance to face Manitoba's Jones, Ontario's Homan in afternoon elimination games

The Canadian Press ·
A curler smiles and shakes hands with a teammate as two more curlers look on.
British Columbia skip Clancy Grandy, second from the left, seen above earlier at the Scotties, beat Quebec skip Laurie St-Georges 8-3 on Friday to advance to the playoffs at the Tournament of Hearts. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Black stole a point in an extra end to beat Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card team 7-6.

Grandy defeated Quebec's Laurie St-Georges 8-3.

B.C. faces six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba and Nova Scotia meets three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario in afternoon elimination games.

The winners advance to the evening draw against Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and defending champion Kerri Einarson.

The final four teams will be seeded for Saturday's Page playoff in the evening draw.

WATCH | Jones, Einarson eye records at Scotties:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history

8 days ago
Duration 21:37
Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with champs Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson, debate the pregnancy exemption rule with second Emma Miskew, and find out what it's like to be a curling parent with Kerry Galusha, Heather Nedohin and Krista McCarville.
