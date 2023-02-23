Content
Rachel Homan wins way into Tournament of Hearts championship round

Ontario's Rachel Homan reached the championship round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 5-3 win Thursday over New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly.

Ontario skip secures final spot in Pool B behind Jennifer Jones, Krista McCarville

The Canadian Press ·
A curler squats on the ice and yells forward as she holds her broom in her right hand.
Ontario's Rachel Homan, seen above earlier at the Scotties, beat New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly 5-2 on Thursday to reach the championship round at the Tournament of Hearts. (Darryl Dyck/The Associated Press)

Homan's 5-2 record with a game to play secured the third and final playoff spot in Pool B behind Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville (7-1) and Manitoba's Jennifer Jones (6-1).

The top three teams in each pool of nine teams advance to Friday's championship round. Tiebreaker games will solve ties for third.

The championship round determines Saturday's four Page playoff teams.

WATCH | Jennifer Jones, Kerri Einarson could break Scotties records:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history

7 days ago
Duration 21:37
Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with champs Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson, debate the pregnancy exemption rule with second Emma Miskew, and find out what it's like to be a curling parent with Kerry Galusha, Heather Nedohin and Krista McCarville.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson (7-0) will advance as the top seed in Pool A, but the race behind her to keep playing beyond the preliminary round was still going on Thursday.

Quebec's Laurie St-Georges (5-2) had a game remaining against Nova Scotia's Christina Black in a four-way tie at 4-3 with Alberta's Kayla Skrlik, B.C.'s Clancy Grandy and Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card 1 team.

Einarson's 9-8 win over Skrlik in the morning draw dropped Alberta into the logjam.

