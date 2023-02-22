Jennifer Jones books playoff berth with extra-end win at Scotties

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones reached the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship Wednesday with a 7-6 win in an extra end over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team.

Jones topped Pool B at 6-1.

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville was 5-1 with games against Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador to play Wednesday. Ontario's Rachel Homan got to 4-2 in that pool with a 9-5 victory over Meghan Walter's wild card 3.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson was already playoff-bound at 6-0 atop Pool A. Quebec's Laurie St-Georges, an 8-4 winner over Prince Edward Island, moved into a tie for second at 4-2 with Nova Scotia's Christina Black.

WATCH | Jones, Einarson could break Scotties records:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history Duration 21:37 Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with champs Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson, debate the pregnancy exemption rule with second Emma Miskew, and find out what it's like to be a curling parent with Kerry Galusha, Heather Nedohin and Krista McCarville.

B.C.'s Clancy Grandy, Alberta's Kayla Skrlik and Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card team were all 3-2 in Pool A.

The top three teams in each pool of nine advance to Friday's championship round.

Saturday's four Page Playoff teams emerge from that group of six. The semifinal and final are Sunday.

Saskatchewan (2-5) defeated Nunavut (0-6) in the morning draw 13-4.