Jennifer Jones books playoff berth with extra-end win at Scotties
Manitoba skip joins defending champion Einarson as lone rinks to advance thus far
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones reached the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championship Wednesday with a 7-6 win in an extra end over Casey Scheidegger's wild card team.
Jones topped Pool B at 6-1.
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville was 5-1 with games against Yukon and Newfoundland and Labrador to play Wednesday. Ontario's Rachel Homan got to 4-2 in that pool with a 9-5 victory over Meghan Walter's wild card 3.
Defending champion Kerri Einarson was already playoff-bound at 6-0 atop Pool A. Quebec's Laurie St-Georges, an 8-4 winner over Prince Edward Island, moved into a tie for second at 4-2 with Nova Scotia's Christina Black.
WATCH | Jones, Einarson could break Scotties records:
B.C.'s Clancy Grandy, Alberta's Kayla Skrlik and Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card team were all 3-2 in Pool A.
The top three teams in each pool of nine advance to Friday's championship round.
Saturday's four Page Playoff teams emerge from that group of six. The semifinal and final are Sunday.
Saskatchewan (2-5) defeated Nunavut (0-6) in the morning draw 13-4.
