Jennifer Jones reels off 4th straight Scotties win, moves into share of Pool B lead

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones drew closer to the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championships Tuesday with a 10-8 win over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

Manitoba joined Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville at 4-1 atop Pool B in Kamloops B.C.

Six-time champion Jones has won four in a row after opening the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a loss to McCarville.

Galusha dropped to 3-2 and into a tie with Ontario's Rachel Homan.

New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly was 2-2 following a 7-6 victory over Casey Scheidegger's wild card 2.

The top three teams in each of the two pools of nine advance to Friday's championship round.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson topped Pool A at 5-0 with a game to play Tuesday against Saskatchewan.

Wild card 1 skipped by Jones' former third Kaitlyn Lawes moved to 3-1 behind Einarson with an 8-3 win over Saskatchewan in the morning draw.

B.C.'s Clancy Grandy, who was a 12-4 winner over Nunavut, and Nova Scotia's Christina Black were third in Pool A at 3-2.

