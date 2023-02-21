Jennifer Jones reels off 4th straight Scotties win, moves into share of Pool B lead
Defending champ Kerri Einarson 5-0 in Pool A with match later Tuesday in B.C.
Manitoba's Jennifer Jones drew closer to the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championships Tuesday with a 10-8 win over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.
Manitoba joined Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville at 4-1 atop Pool B in Kamloops B.C.
Six-time champion Jones has won four in a row after opening the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a loss to McCarville.
Galusha dropped to 3-2 and into a tie with Ontario's Rachel Homan.
New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly was 2-2 following a 7-6 victory over Casey Scheidegger's wild card 2.
The top three teams in each of the two pools of nine advance to Friday's championship round.
Defending champion Kerri Einarson topped Pool A at 5-0 with a game to play Tuesday against Saskatchewan.
Wild card 1 skipped by Jones' former third Kaitlyn Lawes moved to 3-1 behind Einarson with an 8-3 win over Saskatchewan in the morning draw.
B.C.'s Clancy Grandy, who was a 12-4 winner over Nunavut, and Nova Scotia's Christina Black were third in Pool A at 3-2.
