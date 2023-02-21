Content
Jennifer Jones reels off 4th straight Scotties win, moves into share of Pool B lead

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones drew closer to the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championships Tuesday in Kelowna, B.C., with a 10-8 win over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

Defending champ Kerri Einarson 5-0 in Pool A with match later Tuesday in B.C.

The Canadian Press ·
Men's curling coach and female player discuss strategy during match at Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones and coach Glenn Howard talk during a Northwest Territories timeout at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday in Kamloops, B.C. Jones defeated Kerry Galusha 10-8 to improve her record to 4-1. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones drew closer to the playoffs at the Canadian women's curling championships Tuesday with a 10-8 win over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

Manitoba joined Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville at 4-1 atop Pool B in Kamloops B.C.

Six-time champion Jones has won four in a row after opening the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a loss to McCarville.

Galusha dropped to 3-2 and into a tie with Ontario's Rachel Homan.

New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly was 2-2 following a 7-6 victory over Casey Scheidegger's wild card 2.

The top three teams in each of the two pools of nine advance to Friday's championship round.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson topped Pool A at 5-0 with a game to play Tuesday against Saskatchewan.

Wild card 1 skipped by Jones' former third Kaitlyn Lawes moved to 3-1 behind Einarson with an 8-3 win over Saskatchewan in the morning draw.

B.C.'s Clancy Grandy, who was a 12-4 winner over Nunavut, and Nova Scotia's Christina Black were third in Pool A at 3-2.

WATCH | That Curling Show — Jones, Einarson chase Scotties history:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history

5 days ago
Duration 21:37
Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with champs Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson, debate the pregnancy exemption rule with second Emma Miskew, and find out what it's like to be a curling parent with Kerry Galusha, Heather Nedohin and Krista McCarville.
