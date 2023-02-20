Northern Ontario's McCarville picks up third win in Tournament of Hearts

Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories and Northern Ontario improved to 3-1 with victories Monday morning at the Canadian women's curling championship in Kamloops, B.C.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson had the only unbeaten team at 3-0 with games against Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia later Monday.

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville, who reached last year's final in her hometown of Thunder Bay, Ont., and lost to Einarson, needed an extra end to down New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly 8-6.

Nova Scotia's Christina Black defeated B.C.'s Clancy Grandy 8-2 and Northwest Territories' Kerry Galusha beat Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 14-8.

Alberta's Kayla Skrlik picked up a first win with a 9-4 decision over Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail.

B.C. dropped to 2-2, New Brunswick and Alberta were 1-2, Newfoundland fell to 1-3 and Nunavut was winless in three games