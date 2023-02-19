Kerry Galusha downs 3-time champion Homan to remain unbeaten at Scotties
Defending champ Einarson, 2 other rinks also 2-0 at Tournament of Hearts in B.C.
Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories defeated Ontario's Rachel Homan 8-4 to begin Day 3 of the Canadian women's curling championship Sundayin Kamloops, B.C.
Galusha joined defending champion Kerri Einarson, Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville and Kaitlyn Lawes' wild card 1 all at 2-0.
Three-time champion Homan dropped to 1-1 in Pool B alongside Manitoba's Jennifer Jones, Casey Scheidegger's wild card 2 and Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Jones was a 12-5 winner over Meghan Walter's wild-card 3 in a rematch of the Manitoba provincial women's final,
McCarville, who reached last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts final, beat Scheidegger 9-6.
Curtis defeated Yukon's Hailey Birnie 11-4.
The top three teams in each pool Thursday advance to a six-team championship round.
