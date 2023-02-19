Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville defeats Manitoba's Jennifer Jones at Tournament of Hearts
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville defeated Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 11-8 at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday in Kamloops, B.C.
Ontario's Rachel Homan cruises past Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville defeated Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 11-8 at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday in Kamloops, B.C.
McCarville was a finalist in last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., where her team lost to Kerri Einarson in the championship game.
Jones is a six-time Canadian champion.
Three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario opened with a 12-3 victory over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador in the tournament's second draw.
Casey Scheidegger's wild-card team from Lethbridge, Alta., defeated another wild card, Meghan Walter of East St. Paul, Man., 5-3.
Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories picked up a 6-4 win over New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly, who was the bronze medallist in Thunder Bay.
WATCH | That Curling Show — Jennifer Jones, Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?