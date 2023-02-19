Content
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville defeats Manitoba's Jennifer Jones at Tournament of Hearts

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville defeated Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 11-8 at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday in Kamloops, B.C.

Ontario's Rachel Homan cruises past Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador

The Canadian Press ·
A female curler slides a rock along the ice.
Northern Ontario skip Krista McCarville delivers a rock in an 11-8 win over Manitoba at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

McCarville was a finalist in last year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., where her team lost to Kerri Einarson in the championship game.

Jones is a six-time Canadian champion.

Three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario opened with a 12-3 victory over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador in the tournament's second draw.

Casey Scheidegger's wild-card team from Lethbridge, Alta., defeated another wild card, Meghan Walter of East St. Paul, Man., 5-3.

Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories picked up a 6-4 win over New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly, who was the bronze medallist in Thunder Bay.

WATCH | That Curling Show — Jennifer Jones, Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson chase Scotties history

2 days ago
Duration 21:37
Hosts Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones preview the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with champs Jennifer Jones and Kerri Einarson, debate the pregnancy exemption rule with second Emma Miskew, and find out what it's like to be a curling parent with Kerry Galusha, Heather Nedohin and Krista McCarville.
Comments

