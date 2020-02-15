Defending champ Chelsea Carey drops opening match at Scotties
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville opened the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-3 win over defending champion Chelsea Carey on Saturday.
Tournament of Hearts underway in Moose Jaw, Sask.
McCarville scored three in the eighth end and stole a single in the ninth to seal the win.
In other first-draw games, Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle beat New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford 6-4.
B.C.'s Corryn Brown defeated Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt 7-5.
Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault was an 8-6 winner over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.
