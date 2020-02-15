Skip to Main Content
Defending champ Chelsea Carey drops opening match at Scotties

Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville opened the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-3 win over defending champion Chelsea Carey on Saturday.

Tournament of Hearts underway in Moose Jaw, Sask.

The Canadian Press ·
Team Canada skip Chelsea Carey, seen above, fell 8-3 to Krista McCarville of Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Saturday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

McCarville scored three in the eighth end and stole a single in the ninth to seal the win.

In other first-draw games, Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle beat New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford 6-4.

B.C.'s Corryn Brown defeated Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt 7-5.

Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault was an 8-6 winner over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

WATCH | McCarville stuns Carey in Draw 1:

A double takeout in the 8th end by Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville leads to 3 points, as she goes on to defeat Chelsea Carey 8-3. 0:44
