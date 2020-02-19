McCarville throws perfect game in 4-3 win over Walker at Scotties
Northern Ontario in 3-way tie for 2nd in Pool A
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville threw a perfect game in a 4-3 victory over Alberta's Laura Walker on Wednesday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Facing two in the 10th end, McCarville made a hit to give up a single for the victory at Mosaic Place. She was 100 per cent for the game while Walker threw at 81 per cent.
Northern Ontario was in a second-place tie with Canada's Chelsea Carey and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle in Pool A at 4-2. Manitoba's Kerri Einarson led at 5-1.
Carey picked up a single in the 10th end on a measure to edge Nunavut's Lori Eddy 6-5. Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt topped Yukon's Hailey Birnie 11-5 and British Columbia's Corryn Brown posted an 8-6 win over Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.
The top four teams from each eight-team pool will have their records carry over into the championship round starting Thursday. Walker and New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford were tied in fifth place in Pool A at 3-3.
In Pool B, Ontario's Rachel Homan and Team Wild Card's Jennifer Jones were tied at 5-1. Brown and Birt were next at 4-2 ahead of Mary-Anne Arsenault of Nova Scotia at 3-3.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.