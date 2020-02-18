Carey beats Walker to create logjam in Scotties standings
Early going has number of teams with identical records
Canada's Chelsea Carey defeated Alberta's Laura Walker 7-5 on Tuesday morning at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
The result left both teams with 3-2 records, good for a third-place tie in Pool B with Northern Ontario after Krista McCarville dropped a 6-5 decision to Nunavut's Lori Eddy. Manitoba's Kerri Einarson was in top spot at 4-0 and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle was next at 3-1.
Coach Dan Carey, Chelsea's father, was on the bench for the Canadian team. He apologized after telling an umpire to "shut up" during a timeout in a game on Monday afternoon. Curling Canada conducted a review and said the matter has been dealt with.
In other early games, British Columbia's Corryn Brown beat Yukon's Hailey Birnie 7-5 and Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt dumped Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 9-3.
Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Mosaic Place. Preliminary round-robin play continues through Wednesday night.
Ontario's Rachel Homan, Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault and Team Wild Card's Jennifer Jones shared first place in Pool A at 3-1. British Columbia and Prince Edward Island were next at 3-2.
The top four teams from each pool advance to the championship round starting Thursday. The Page Playoffs begin Saturday and the final goes Sunday.
