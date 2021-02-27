Defending champion Kerri Einarson secures Scotties playoff berth
Jones thumps Homan 9-1 as both rinks remain in contention
Defending champion Kerri Einarson secured a playoff berth at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday with a 7-4 win over Quebec's Laurie St-Georges.
Einarson (10-1) locked down one of three playoff berths with a draw remaining Saturday night in the championship round.
The No. 1 seed from the championship round earns a bye to Sunday's championship game and faces the winner of the afternoon semifinal.
A tie for third would be solved by a tiebreaker game Sunday morning.
Ontario's Rachel Homan (9-2), Manitoba's Jennifer Jones (8-3) and Alberta's Laura Walker (8-3) remained in playoff contention.
Jones and Einarson were to meet in the evening in the championship round's finale. Walker was to take on Wild Card One (6-5) and Homan faced Saskatchewan (6-5).
Sunday's victor earns $100,000 in prize money and a return trip to the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada.
The winner doesn't have a world championship, however, in which to wear the Maple Leaf.
The March 19-28 tournament in Schaffhausen, Switzerland was cancelled by the World Curling Federation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
