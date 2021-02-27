Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Defending champion Kerri Einarson secures Scotties playoff berth

Defending champion Kerri Einarson secured a playoff berth at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday with a 7-4 win over Quebec's Laurie St-Georges.

Jones thumps Homan 9-1 as both rinks remain in contention

The Canadian Press ·
Kerri Einarson, seen above, has guided her rink to a playoff berth with a 10-1 record so far at the 2021 Scotties in Calgary. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Defending champion Kerri Einarson secured a playoff berth at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday with a 7-4 win over Quebec's Laurie St-Georges.

Einarson (10-1) locked down one of three playoff berths with a draw remaining Saturday night in the championship round.

  • Watch and engage with CBC Sports' That Curling Show live every day of The Scotties at 7:30 p.m. ET on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

The No. 1 seed from the championship round earns a bye to Sunday's championship game and faces the winner of the afternoon semifinal.

A tie for third would be solved by a tiebreaker game Sunday morning.

WATCH | That Curling Show gets you set for the final 2 days of the Scotties:

That Curling Show gets you set for the final two days of Scotties curling

Sports

18 hours ago
49:50
The drama is ramping up at the Scotties and Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones have all your predictions and scenarios. 49:50

Ontario's Rachel Homan (9-2), Manitoba's Jennifer Jones (8-3) and Alberta's Laura Walker (8-3) remained in playoff contention.

Jones thumped Homan 9-1 and Walker defeated Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson 9-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Jones and Einarson were to meet in the evening in the championship round's finale. Walker was to take on Wild Card One (6-5) and Homan faced Saskatchewan (6-5).

Sunday's victor earns $100,000 in prize money and a return trip to the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, Ont., as Team Canada.

THAT CURLING SHOW | Ben Herbert logs Scotties championship predictions:

Ben Hebert gives his no holds barred predictions for the Scotties championship round

Sports

21 hours ago
3:26
The Olympic gold medallist breaks down the competition heading into the weekend in the Calgary bubble. 3:26

The winner doesn't have a world championship, however, in which to wear the Maple Leaf.

The March 19-28 tournament in Schaffhausen, Switzerland was cancelled by the World Curling Federation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now