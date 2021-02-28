Alberta's Laura Walker beats Jennifer Jones, moves within 2 wins of Scotties title
Faces defending Canadian women's champ Einarson in afternoon semifinal in Calgary
Alberta's Laura Walker advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-8 win over Manitoba's Jennifer Jones in Sunday's tiebreaker game in Calgary.
Walker faces defending champion Kerri Einarson in an afternoon semifinal with the winner taking on Ontario's Rachel Homan for the championship in the evening.
Jones missed an attempted double takeout in the 10th end, which left Walker an open draw to score three for the win in the tiebreaker.
Manitoba and Alberta were tied for third at 9-3 after the championship round, which required a tiebreaker game to solve.
Jones, a six-time champion at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, was chasing a record seventh title.
