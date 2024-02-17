Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Jennifer Jones leads Manitoba past Nova Scotia to open final Scotties appearance

Jennifer Jones opened her final Scotties Tournament of Hearts competition on a winning note. The Manitoba skip earned a 7-5 win over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith in 10 ends Saturday afternoon in Calgary. It was the opening game of the tournament for both rinks.

Ontario's Rachel Homan, B.C.'s Clancy Grandy also win openers in Calgary

The Canadian Press ·
A female curling skip pushes a stone forward with her right hand.
Manitoba skip Jennifer Jones, pictured at last year's Scotties, opened her 18th and final appearance at the Tournament of Hearts with a 7-5 win over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith on Saturday in Calgary. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Jennifer Jones opened her final Scotties Tournament of Hearts competition on a winning note.

The Manitoba skip earned a 7-5 win over Nova Scotia's Heather Smith in 10 ends Saturday afternoon in Calgary. It was the opening game of the tournament for both rinks.

This marks Jones's 18th tournament appearance but it will be her last as she's retiring from women's curling.

Jones began play tied with Colleen Jones for the most Scotties titles with six, her first coming in 2005. Jones has also won two world championships and Olympic gold.

In other afternoon action Saturday, Manitoba's Kate Cameron defeated New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 10-5, British Columbia's Clancy Grandy got past Ontario's Danielle Inglis 9-4 while Ontario's Rachel Homan earned a 9-5 win over Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories.

The third draw is slated for later Saturday night.

WATCH | Jennifer Jones joins That Curling Show to reflect on sparkling career:

Jennifer Jones reflects on her career, legacy, and life after curling

2 days ago
Duration 7:11
Jennifer Jones joins That Curling Show ahead of her final appearance at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, with the announcement that she will be retiring at the end of this season. The skip reflects on her illustrious career, the influence of her dad on her journey, and what she plans to do next.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now