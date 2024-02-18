Manitoba's Jennifer Jones stays perfect at her final Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Manitoba's Jennifer Jones scored five in the final end to rout Yukon's Bayly Scoffin 14-4 in eight ends in Sunday's morning draw at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary.

Jones improved to 2-0 in her 18th appearance at the women's national curling championship, which she said will be her last.

WATCH | Jennifer Jones joins That Curling Show to reflect on sparkling career:

Jennifer Jones reflects on her career, legacy, and life after curling Duration 7:11 Jennifer Jones joins That Curling Show ahead of her final appearance at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, with the announcement that she will be retiring at the end of this season. The skip reflects on her illustrious career, the influence of her dad on her journey, and what she plans to do next.

British Columbia's Clancy Grandy doubled Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories 10-5.

Rachel Homan bested Danielle Inglis in an all-Ontario showdown.

Nova Scotia's Heather Smith beat New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 10-8.

Grandy and Homan also started the tournament with two wins.