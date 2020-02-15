Plenty of familiar faces in stacked Tournament of Hearts field

It just wouldn't be a Scotties Tournament of Hearts without Jennifer Jones, would it?

The six-time Canadian champion and winningest skip in Scotties history has been a fixture at the national event for years.

But on Friday night she had to fight for her curling life just to make it into this year's tournament in Moose Jaw, Sask. After losing the Manitoba championship to Kerri Einarson last month, Jones found herself in the one-game wild-card showdown against Tracy Fleury.

In a back and forth battle, Jones made a draw to the four-foot with her last rock of the game to punch her ticket into the main event with a dramatic 8-7 victory. She's now making her 15th appearance at the Scotties.

And so the 16-team field is set. And there are some very familiar names at this year's star-studded curling bonspiel.

Chelsea Carey is back in Canadian colours for a second time after winning last year's title in Sydney, N.S. She fought her way back against Rachel Homan last February, stealing points in the 10th end and the extra end to win the Scotties title in a stunning finish.

Carey is looking to become only the seventh skip to win three Canadian championships. But it won't be easy.

Homan is always a threat to win the Scotties, and after last year's disappointing loss in the championship game she'll be looking for redemption in Moose Jaw. This is Homan's seventh appearance at the national championship — she already has three titles to her name.

Debuts, breakthroughs and veterans

Kerry Galusha from Yellowknife is set to make her 17th appearance at the Scotties. She is always a fan favourite and just missed out on advancing to the championship pool one year ago.

Mary-Anne Arsenault brings a wealth of experience and five Scotties championships into this year's event as the skip of Nova Scotia. Arsenault played second for years on a team skipped by Colleen Jones. Suzanne Birt won the Prince Edward Island provincials yet again this year and is making her 11th Scotties appearance.

Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle had a breakthrough season last year and burst onto the curling scene at last year's Scotties in Sydney. She cruised into the playoffs before dropping the 1 vs. 2 game and then the semifinal. With a boisterous hometown crowd behind her, Silvernagle will look to improve on her third-place finish one year ago in Moose Jaw.

Alberta's Laura Walker, B.C.'s Corryn Brown and Quebec's Noemie Verreault are all making their skipping debuts at this year's Scotties.

And never count out Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville, who is making her eighth Scotties appearance after losing in the championship game just four years ago in Grande Prairie, Alta.

Scotties format

The 16 teams are split into two pools of eight, based on their Canadian Team Ranking System standing. They play seven round-robin games within their pool, with the top four teams in each group moving into the championship pool.

Pool A

1. Manitoba, Kerri Einarson

4. Team Canada, Chelsea Carey

5. Alberta, Laura Walker

8. Saskatchewan, Robyn Silvernagle

9. Northern Ontario, Krista McCarville

12. New Brunswick, Andrea Crawford

13. Nunavut, Lori Eddy

16. Quebec, Noémie Verreault

Pool B

2. Ontario, Rachel Homan

3. Wild Card, Jennifer Jones

6. British Columbia, Corryn Brown

7. Prince Edward Island, Suzanne Birt

10. Northwest Territories, Kerry Galusha

11. Nova Scotia, Mary-Anne Arsenault

14. Yukon, Hailey Birnie

15. Newfoundland/Labrador, Erica Curtis

The four teams advancing from Pool A will play the four teams advancing from Pool B Thursday and Friday, and then the top four win-loss records (including the preliminary round) will move into the traditional page playoffs beginning Saturday.

The gold-medal game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Pay equity comes to curling

For the first time ever, the men's and women's national champion curling teams will now be cashing in the same amount of prize money.

During the Canada Cup event in Leduc, Alta., in December, Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson announced the Scotties and Brier champions will both receive $105,000.

Last year's totals for comparison were $293,000 for the Brier purse and $165,000 for the Scotties. Kevin Koe's Alberta foursome was paid $100,500, including cresting and prize money for their victory, while Chelsea Carey's Scotties win was only worth $59,000, including cresting and prize money.

Now pay equity has arrived at both events, totalling $300,000

Both national champion teams will receive $105,000, while the second-place teams will take home $65,000. Third place gets $45,000, leaving $85,000 for the remaining teams competing at the events.