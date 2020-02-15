Jennifer Jones books spot in Scotties main draw with final-end win over Tracy Fleury
6-time champion from Winnipeg will compete as wild card for 1st time
Jennifer Jones advanced to the main draw of the Canadian women's curling championship with an 8-7 win over Tracy Fleury in Friday's wild-card game.
Jones will play in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts for the 15th time in her career starting Saturday.
The six-time champ from Winnipeg will compete as Team Wild Card for the first time since the play-in game was introduced to the tournament format in 2018.
The two top-ranked women's teams in Curling Canada's Canadian Team Rankings System (CTRS) that didn't win their province or territory got another chance at the Hearts in the sudden-death play-in game.
Fleury was ranked No. 1 and Jones No. 3 in Friday's all-Manitoba affair. Fleury scored three in the ninth end to draw even.
Jones had last-rock advantage coming home. The skip drew against two Fleury counters for the win.
