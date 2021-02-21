Skip to Main Content

Alberta skip Laura Walker improves to 3-0 at women's curling nationals

Laura Walker led Pool A at the Canadian women's curling championship at 3-0 on Sunday while defending champion Kerri Einarson and Ontario's Rachel Homan both improved to 2-0.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson, Rachel Homan also remain unbeaten in Calgary

The Canadian Press ·
Alberta skip Laura Walker makes a shot against Northern Ontario at the Canadian women's curling championship on Sunday. Walker coasted to a 12-2 victory for her third win in as many matches in the Calgary bubble. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

The Alberta skip thumped Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns 12-2 in the morning draw in the Calgary bubble.

The Alberta skip thumped Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns 12-2 in the morning draw in the Calgary bubble.

Defending champion Kerri Einarson and Ontario's Rachel Homan both improved to 2-0.

Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories was tied with Northern Ontario at 1-1 after defeating Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers 9-5.

Peterson and Brothers were both 1-2 ahead of winless Wild Card Two and Yukon.

WATCH | Einarson 'could be the first curler to win twice and not go to a worlds':

Kerri Einarson 'could be the first curler to win twice and not go to a worlds'

Sports

18 hours agoVideo
0:37
The defending Scotties champ jokes about the unusual circumstance of winning last year's bonspiel right before a global pandemic shut down the sports world. 0:37
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

