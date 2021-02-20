Jennifer Jones wins opener in quest for record 7th Canadian women's curling title
Birt, Hill, Carey also victorious in Scotties morning draw in Calgary bubble
Jennifer Jones opened pursuit of a record seventh Canadian women's curling championship with a 7-4 win over Quebec's Laurie St-Georges on Saturday in Calgary.
Manitoba's Jones is tied with Colleen Jones and former teammate Jill Officer at six for the most national women's titles.
Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt scored two in the ninth and stole one in the 10th to edge Saskatchewan's Sherry Anderson 7-6 in Pool B's first draw Saturday morning.
Sarah Hill of Newfoundland and Labrador held off New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 8-7. Adams stole single points in ends eight through 10.
The 18-team field at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts is divided into two pools of nine. The top four from each advance to the championship round, which determines the three playoff teams.
