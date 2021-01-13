Skip to Main Content

Curling Canada expands wild-card field for Scotties and Brier

Curling Canada is expanding the field for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier.

Usual 16-team field will have 2 extra wild-card teams when play begins next month

The Canadian Press ·
Curling Canada is expanding the Scotties and Brier fields by adding two extra-wild card teams when play begins next month in the so-called Calgary bubble.



The usual 16-team field will have two extra wild-card teams when play begins next month in the so-called bubble at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre.

The play-in game was cancelled so there will be three wild-card teams in all, along with the defending champions and 14 provincial representatives for each competition.

The federation says that several high-performance teams were denied the opportunity to qualify this season since several associations cancelled their playdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.











The final rankings from last season will be used to determine the two teams that would have played in the wild-card game. Instead they will get automatic entry in the main draw.

A third wild-card entry — bringing the field to 18 — will be granted entry on criteria "to be determined," which would allow for a balanced draw featuring two pools of nine teams.

