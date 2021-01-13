Curling Canada expands wild-card field for Scotties and Brier
Usual 16-team field will have 2 extra wild-card teams when play begins next month
Curling Canada is expanding the field for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Tim Hortons Brier.
The usual 16-team field will have two extra wild-card teams when play begins next month in the so-called bubble at Calgary's Markin MacPhail Centre.
The play-in game was cancelled so there will be three wild-card teams in all, along with the defending champions and 14 provincial representatives for each competition.
The federation says that several high-performance teams were denied the opportunity to qualify this season since several associations cancelled their playdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH | Heroux, Jones breakdown Calgary curling bubble:
The final rankings from last season will be used to determine the two teams that would have played in the wild-card game. Instead they will get automatic entry in the main draw.
A third wild-card entry — bringing the field to 18 — will be granted entry on criteria "to be determined," which would allow for a balanced draw featuring two pools of nine teams.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.