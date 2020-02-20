Saskatchewan, B.C. win tiebreakers to advance to Scotties championship round
Play begins Thursday afternoon for remaining 8 teams
Host Saskatchewan is moving on to the championship round at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Robyn Silvernagle secured the final spot in Pool A with a 9-7 victory over New Brunswick's Andrea Crawford on Thursday morning.
Crawford was light with her final throw of the extra end, giving Silvernagle the winning deuce.
WATCH | Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle secures spot in championship round:
British Columbia's Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B with a 5-4 tiebreaker win over Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault.
The top four teams in each pool advanced to the championship round starting Thursday afternoon.
The playoffs begin Saturday and the final is set for Sunday at Mosaic Place.
WATCH | Corryn Brown's B.C. rink defeats Nova Scotia's Mary-Anne Arsenault:
Grand Slam of Curling adds U.S. event
The Grand Slam of Curling circuit is going international. Las Vegas has been added to the six-event Slam calendar for the 2020-21 season.
Sportsnet, which owns and operates the series, says the Meridian Open will be held Jan. 12-17 at the Orleans Arena.
The venue has previously hosted the Continental Cup, most recently in 2019.
It will be the first time that a Grand Slam event will be held outside of Canada since the series made its debut in 2001-02.
Next season's Slam schedule will begin with the Oct. 20-25 Masters in Sarnia, Ont.
