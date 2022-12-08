Rachel Homan defeats Eun Ji Gim for second straight win at GSOC's Masters event
Chelsea Carey edges Michele Jaeggi; Brendan Bottcher beats Kevin Koe
Rachel Homan defeated South Korea's Eun Ji Gim 6-2 on Wednesday night at the Grand Slam of Curling's Masters competition in Oakville, Ont.
Homan, from Ottawa, secured the round-robin victory with three points in the seventh end.
In other results, Sweden's Anna Hasselborg dumped Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni 8-2 and Calgary's Chelsea Carey edged Switzerland's Michele Jaeggi 6-5.
Sweden's Isabella Wrana posted a 7-4 win over Kate Hogan, who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta.
Homan and Carey joined Kerri Einarson of Camp Morton, Man., and Selena Njegovan at 2-0. Njegovan is throwing fourth stones for the team usually skipped by Winnipeg's Kaitlyn Lawes.
Earlier in the day, Edmonton's Brendan Bottcher beat Calgary's Kevin Koe 9-4. Bottcher was the lone Canadian rink in the 16-team men's field to open round-robin play with two straight victories.
He was tied at 2-0 with four other teams - including the Niklas Edin side being skipped by Sweden's Oskar Eriksson - after two days of competition.
Four more draws were scheduled for Thursday at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex. Play continues through Sunday.
