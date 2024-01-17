Ottawa skip Homan suffers 1st loss at Canadian Open to South Korean opponent

South Korea's Eunjung Kim stole a single point in the eighth end for a 6-5 victory over Ottawa's Rachel Homan on Wednesday at the Co-op Canadian Open in Red Deer, Alta.

The result left both teams with 1-1 records in round-robin play.

In a battle of Winnipeg teams, Kaitlyn Lawes (1-1) topped Kate Cameron's side 7-5. Chelsea Carey is filling in at skip for Cameron (0-2).

Sweden's Anna Hasselborg (2-0) scored a deuce in the final end for a 7-6 victory over South Korea's Eun Ji Gim (1-1).

Isabella Wrana of Sweden (2-0) needed only six ends to complete a 10-4 rout of American Delaney Strouse (0-2).

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Servus Arena. Play continues through Sunday at the Grand Slam of Curling event.