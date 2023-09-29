Christina Black downs Jennifer Jones in 1st major upset at PointsBet Invitational

The PointsBet Invitational saw its first major upset in women's competition Friday with Christina Black defeating Jennifer Jones 9-6 in second-round action at the single-elimination curling tournament.

Jones, the women's third seed, led 6-5 after six ends. But after a blank seventh end, Black's sixth-seeded team took the lead with two in the eighth.

The third seeds kept the hammer heading into the final end after a blank ninth. But Jones, who curled a game-low 69 per cent, missed on her last shot to give Black a steal of two.

"It's always OK to be the underdog and for people to underestimate you," Black said. "We don't mind at all."

Black moves on to play Rachel Homan in the semifinals. The second-seeded Homan advanced with a 10-6 win over No. 7 Isabelle Ladoceur.

After a strong run into the playoffs at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts at Kamloops, B.C., Black's team from Dartmouth, N.S., is looking for more success in its fifth season together.

"When you know your teammates really well and we enjoy playing together, you know you can hang in games," Black said. "We can keep them close and close them out if we get the opportunity. You build that as you gain more experience with your teammates."

Top seed and three-time defending Canadian champion Kerri Einarson advanced to the semifinals with a 10-6 win over No. 8 Kayla Skrlik.

Einarson will next face fourth seed Kaitlyn Lawes, who was an 8-3 winner over No. 5 Clancy Grandy on Friday.

The men's second-round draw was scheduled for later on Friday.

The PointsBet Invitational is the first Season of Champions event of the season.