Pay equity comes to curling – Scotties and Brier winners to cash in same amount

The men's and women's national champion curling teams will now be cashing in the same amount of prize money.

During TSN's Canada Cup broadcast from Leduc, Alta., on Sunday afternoon, Curling Canada CEO Katherine Henderson announced the Scotties and Brier champions will both receive $105,000.

"It's played by women, fans are women and I want to see it run equally by men and women," Henderson said. "If you take a look across industries, you want to get equal pay for equal work."

The announcement comes as the two national championships fast approach and also in the wake of a heated debate over pay equity during last year's Brier and Scotties.

Many wondered why there was such a discrepancy in the payout – Kevin Koe's Alberta foursome was paid $100,500 including cresting and prize money for their victory, while Chelsea Carey's Scotties win was only worth $59,000 including cresting and prize money.

Now, pay equity has arrived, with payouts totalling $300,000 for each event.

Team Alberta skip Kevin Koe (left to right), third B.J. Neufeld, second Colton Flasch and lead Ben Hebert hold the Brier tankard after beating Team Wild Card at the Brier in Brandon, Man., on March 10, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Last year's totals for comparison were $261,000 for the Brier purse and $149,000 for the Scotties.

That's all changed, something that was important to Henderson and to Curling Canada. Both national champion teams will receive $105,000, while the second place teams will take home $65,000. Third place gets $45,000 and that leaves $85,000 for the remaining teams competing at the events.

"We're talking about big sport now," said Henderson. "All of our sponsors have worked with us to make the Scotties the largest women's sporting event in Canada."

Attendance and TV ratings a factor in the past

One of the reasons some pointed at to justify the inequality in the past was the difference in attendance and TV ratings between the two events, directly affecting revenue.

Last year, the Scotties in Sydney, N.S., averaged 2,035 fans per draw while the Brier in Brandon, Man. averaged 3,288 spectators per draw. That was a sizeable gap.

The TV ratings, however, were much closer.

The Brier had a slight edge in overall average audience viewership with 378,000 compared to 351,000 for the Scotties. The women, however, had more views in the playoffs with an average of 574,000 to 545,000 for the men, while the Scotties final averaged 762,000 viewers to 659,000 for the Brier final.

Another small factor playing into the conversation was that the women received thousands of dollars in jewelry for competing at the Scotties. Henderson says women need to be seen on the same level as the men – and the women will still be getting their jewelry on top of the equal pay.

"Speaking with the athletes, probably one of their proudest moments of their curling lives is when they first receive their Scotties jewelry," Henderson said."We're all committed to keeping the jewelry and the rings for the athletes."

It was also revealed there will be a women's leadership conference this year during the Scotties in Moose Jaw – a chance for not only female curlers, but also umpires, volunteers and business leaders, to get together and share ideas and empower each other.

"I do a lot of work in that area. What we know is that we have young women, leaders, and they don't see females at the top. They don't know where to go and what to do," Henderson said.

"I want to help those young people and bring them up and make sure women are a part of sport."