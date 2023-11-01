Einarson, Gushue continue roll at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Kerri Einarson made Halloween extra scary for her New Zealand opponents on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships at Kelowna Curling Club.

The skip from Gimli, Man., hoarded all the tricks and treats for her surging team of vice-skip Valerie Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Harris, as Canada carved up Jessica Smith of New Zealand 10-1 in six ends and improved to 3-1 in the women's round robin standings.

Einarson scored two in the first end, gave up one in the second, then scored two, one, three and two in consecutive ends, leading to early handshakes as New Zealand slipped to 1-3.

In other early draw results, Tabitha Peterson's U.S. crew won their fourth straight by rocking Adriana Camarena of Mexico (1-3) 10-2 in seven ends; Eunji Gim's South Korea squad improved to 3-1 with a 9-2 win over Jennifer Westhagen's winless Australia (0-4) team in nine ends; and Satsuki Fujisaw's team from Japan moved to 4-0 with a 10-1 win over Cynthia Lu's Taiwan team (0-4) in seven ends.

In Tuesday's late draw, Einarson plays the unbeaten U.S., Australia plays Taiwan, South Korea plays Japan, and New Zealand plays Mexico.

On the men's side, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., has been playing spook-tacular since an opening round loss, too.

The Canadian squad improved to 3-1 on Tuesday with a 6-3 win over Riku Yanagisawa's unbeaten Japan team, which slips to 3-1.

Gushue scored one in the first end, Japan scored two in the third and Gushue took a 3-2 lead with two in the fifth end. The teams traded singles and then Gushue grabbed a 6-3 lead by scoring two in the decisive ninth.

In other men's results, Andrew Stopera's U.S. squad improved to 3-1 with an 8-3 win over Jay Merchant's winless team from Australia (0-4) in eight ends; New Zealand improved to 3-1 with a 10-3 win over Taiwan (0-4) in six ends; and Jongduk Park improved to 4-0 as his South Korea squad beat Rayad Husain of Guyana (0-4) 6-4.