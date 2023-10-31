Canada's Gushue bounces back with big win over New Zealand at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Brad Gushue didn't take long to get over an opening day loss at the Pan Continental Curling Championships at Kelowna Curling Club.

The Canadian skip from St. John's N.L., who dropped an 8-5 decision to Jongduk Park of South Korea on Sunday in the men's A Division round-robin opener, knocked off Anton Hood's New Zealand team 8-2 in Monday's early draw.

Gushue, with vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker, scored one in the opening end and Hood responded with two in the second. Gushue then scored two in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth and then coasted to the seven-end victory.

In other early draw results, South Korea beat Jay Merchant's Australian crew 9-6, Korey Dropkin's U.S. squad, skipped by Andrew Stopera, beat Randolph Shen's Taiwan team 8-2 in eight ends, and Riku Yanagisawa of Japan rocked Rayad Husain's Guyana crew 9-2 in seven ends.

In the late draw, Gushue (1-1) plays unbeaten U.S. (2-0), Japan (2-0) plays Australia (0-2), New Zealand (1-1) meets Guyana (0-2), and Taiwan (0-2) plays South Korea (2-0).

In women's action, Kerri Einarson's Canadian crew from Gimli, Man., rebounded from a Sunday night loss to defeat Jennifer Westhagen's Australian team 9-5 on Monday to improve to 2-1.