Canada's Einarson secures win in Pan Continental Curling Championships opener
Gushue will open Canadian men's play against South Korea later Sunday in Kelowna, B.C.
Canada's Kerri Einarson opened the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Sunday with a 9-2 rout of Cynthia Lu's Chinese Taipei team at the Kelowna Curling Club in B.C.
The event serves as a world championship qualifier for countries outside Europe.
Einarson, from Camp Morton, Man., stole a pair in the fourth end and added a steal of three more points in the fifth to pull away.
Lu made a single in the sixth end and the teams shook hands after Einarson made a raise takeout for a deuce in the seventh.
In other early results, South Korea's Eunji Gim beat Mexico's Team Adriana Camarena 10-1, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa beat New Zealand's Jessica Smith 9-4 and American Tabitha Peterson topped Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 10-4.
Canada will play Japan in the evening draw.
In men's play, Brad Gushue of St. John's, N.L., will open his round-robin schedule against South Korea's Jongduk Park on Sunday afternoon.
Gushue, the defending champion, needs a top-five finish to book Canada's spot in the March 30-April 7 world playdowns in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.
Einarson settled for a third-place finish at the inaugural edition of the Pan Continental championship last year.
As host, Canada has an automatic entry at the March 16-24 world women's championship in Sydney, N.S.