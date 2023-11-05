Gushue repeats as Pan Continental curling champion with win over South Korea

Brad Gushue lost his opening game at the Pan Continental Curling Championship and brushed it off by saying as long as his Canadian squad didn't lose the last one he'll be OK.

Gushue of St. John's turned in a brilliant performance on Saturday and won the gold medal at Kelowna Curling Club by beating Park Jong-duk of South Korea 8-3 in nine ends.

Gushue's crew of vice-skip Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden and lead Geoff Walker, counted one in the second end, gave up two in the third and tied the game at 2-2 with a single in the fifth. The Canadian skip then stole two in the sixth and seventh ends to grab full control.

Park got one back in the eighth, but Gushue's crew put it away in the ninth with a deuce.

Earlier in the day, Riku Yanagisawa of Japan defeated Andrew Stopera of the U.S. 9-6 in nine ends to claim the bronze medal.

