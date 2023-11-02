Content
Einarson routs Mexico 17-1 to wrap group play at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Kerri Einarson and Canada's women's team finished round-robin play at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships with a 17-1 win over Mexico on Thursday,

Fellow Canadian Gushue finishes round robin against Guyana later Thursday

A curler holds a rock as she prepares to throw.
Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson beat Mexico 17-1 on Thursday to wrap group play at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Thursday in Kelowna, B.C. (Michael Burns/Curling Canada/The Canadian Press)

The four-time defending Canadian women's champions from Gimli, Man., scored five in the first and third ends.

Canadian steals of three in the fourth and fifth ends, and one in the sixth, prompted a handshake from Mexican skip Adriana Camarena.

Einarson's crew finished the round robin at 4-3 and was scheduled to face South Korea's Eunji Gim in a semifinal later Thursday.

Mexico, which finished at 1-6 , played with only three players as vice-skip Estefana Quintero was out with an injury.

Brad Gushue's 5-1 men's team from St. John's, N.L., was set to complete its round-robin schedule Thursday against Guyana's Team Rayad Husain (0-6).

WATCH l Gushue voices frustration over disorganized WCF event:

Top curler voices frustration over disorganized World Curling event in B.C.

20 hours ago
Duration 2:24
Featured VideoOne of Canada's top curling players, Brad Gushue, is hurling verbal stones about the quality of the facilities at an international championship being held this week in Kelowna, B.C.
