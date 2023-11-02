Einarson routs Mexico 17-1 to wrap group play at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Kerri Einarson and Canada's women's team finished round-robin play at the 2023 Pan Continental Curling Championships with a 17-1 win over Mexico on Thursday,

The four-time defending Canadian women's champions from Gimli, Man., scored five in the first and third ends.

Canadian steals of three in the fourth and fifth ends, and one in the sixth, prompted a handshake from Mexican skip Adriana Camarena.

Einarson's crew finished the round robin at 4-3 and was scheduled to face South Korea's Eunji Gim in a semifinal later Thursday.

Mexico, which finished at 1-6 , played with only three players as vice-skip Estefana Quintero was out with an injury.

Brad Gushue's 5-1 men's team from St. John's, N.L., was set to complete its round-robin schedule Thursday against Guyana's Team Rayad Husain (0-6).

WATCH l Gushue voices frustration over disorganized WCF event: