Gushue, Einarson lock up semifinal berths at Pan Continental Curling Championships
Canadian skips set to wrap up round-robin play Thursday in Kelowna, B.C.
Canadian skips Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson clinched playoff berths at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C.
Gushue, of St. John's, skipped Canada to an 8-1 win over Taiwan's Randy Shen in the men's A division round robin to guarantee a spot in Friday morning's semifinal at the Kelowna Curling Club.
Einarson's team will advance to Thursday night's women's A division semifinal despite losing 9-8 to South Korea's Eunji Gim on Wednesday.
While Canada lost, its 3-3 record was enough to qualify after New Zealand's Jessica Smith (2-4) and Mexico's Adriana Camarena (1-5) also lost on Wednesday afternoon.
Einarson, of Gimli, Man., wraps up the round robin on Thursday morning against Mexico.
WATCH l Gushue voices frustration over disorganized WCF event: