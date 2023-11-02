Content
Gushue, Einarson lock up semifinal berths at Pan Continental Curling Championships

Canadian skips Brad Gushue and Kerri Einarson clinched playoff berths at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C.

A male curling skip watches his shot as two teammates sweep on both sides.
Team Canada skip Brad Gushue makes a shot as lead Geoff Walker, left, and second E.J. Harnden sweep during an 8-1 win over Taiwan's Randy Shen at the Pan Continental Curling Championships on Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Gushue, of St. John's, skipped Canada to an 8-1 win over Taiwan's Randy Shen in the men's A division round robin to guarantee a spot in Friday morning's semifinal at the Kelowna Curling Club.

His team has a 4-1 record and wraps up round-robin play with meetings Wednesday night against Australia's Jay Merchant and Thursday afternoon against Guyana's Rayad Husain.

Einarson's team will advance to Thursday night's women's A division semifinal despite losing 9-8 to South Korea's Eunji Gim on Wednesday.

While Canada lost, its 3-3 record was enough to qualify after New Zealand's Jessica Smith (2-4) and Mexico's Adriana Camarena (1-5) also lost on Wednesday afternoon.

Einarson, of Gimli, Man., wraps up the round robin on Thursday morning against Mexico.

WATCH l Gushue voices frustration over disorganized WCF event:

Top curler voices frustration over disorganized World Curling event in B.C.

5 hours ago
Duration 2:24
Featured VideoOne of Canada's top curling players, Brad Gushue, is hurling verbal stones about the quality of the facilities at an international championship being held this week in Kelowna, B.C.
