Skip to Main Content
Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier

Road To The Olympic Games

Curling·New

Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier

Ontario's John Epping defeated Canada's Kevin Koe 5-3 in the opening draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe's triple takeout attempt in 10th end falls short as Team Canada loses

The Canadian Press ·
Team Ontario skip John Epping delivers a rock as he takes on Team Canada at the Brier in Kingston, Ont., on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Ontario's John Epping defeated Canada's Kevin Koe 5-3 in the opening draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe tried a triple takeout with his final throw in the 10th end but left an Ontario stone by the button for the steal of one.

Koe, who threw just 70 per cent in the opener, is looking to become the first skip to win the Brier on five occasions.

Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador beat Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 8-4 and British Columbia's Steve Laycock topped Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 6-4.

WATCH | Ontario's Epping steals his way to victory:

Ontario's John Epping defeats Kevin Koe 5-3 in Draw #1 at the Brier. 0:49

Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy dumped Quebec's Alek Bedard 10-3 in the other early game.

Draw 2 of the preliminary round-robin was scheduled for Saturday night at the Leon's Centre.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.