Ontario's Epping steals win over defending champ Koe to open the Brier
Ontario's John Epping defeated Canada's Kevin Koe 5-3 in the opening draw at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Koe's triple takeout attempt in 10th end falls short as Team Canada loses
Koe tried a triple takeout with his final throw in the 10th end but left an Ontario stone by the button for the steal of one.
Koe, who threw just 70 per cent in the opener, is looking to become the first skip to win the Brier on five occasions.
Brad Gushue of Newfoundland and Labrador beat Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson 8-4 and British Columbia's Steve Laycock topped Jamie Koe of the Northwest Territories 6-4.
Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy dumped Quebec's Alek Bedard 10-3 in the other early game.
Draw 2 of the preliminary round-robin was scheduled for Saturday night at the Leon's Centre.
