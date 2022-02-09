2014 gold medallist Jennifer Jones returns to a more competitive curling field at Olympics

Eight years after becoming the first and only women's curling team to win Olympic curling gold with an undefeated record, Jennifer Jones and her Manitoba foursome return to the Olympics looking to get Canada back on top of the podium.

In 2014, Jones carried the team to a perfect 11-0 record, winning Canada's second gold medal in women's curling. Sandra Schmirler's rink from Saskatchewan captured Canada's first women's Olympic curling championship in 1998.

But a lot has changed in the women's game over the years, specifically in the last two quadrennials — the real shift was realized during the last Games in South Korea, when Canada's Team Homan failed to reach the playoffs. It marked the first time that's happened at the Olympics in Canadian curling history.

Jones, right, celebrates a perfect 11-0 run with her team en route to a gold medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

What was seemingly an inevitable medal for Canada in curling at the Games, is no longer a guarantee.

But Jones, who at 47 is the oldest athlete on Team Canada, says she's feeling the best she has in her career, and is prepared to stare down the challenge in front of her.

The lineup looks a little different from 2014. Jill Officer was the second for the team, but she has since retired and replaced by Jocelyn Peterman. Lisa Weagle, who was part of Homan's team at the last Games, is on Jones' team as the alternate. Dawn McEwen was the lead for Jones at the Sochi Games and makes her return to the Olympics.

After curling together for so many years and heading back to yet another Olympics, Jennifer Jones, Kaitlyn Lawes, Jocelyn Peterman and Dawn McEwen are much more than teammates. They're family.

And don't forget about third Kaitlyn Lawes, who is looking to make history. No other curler has ever won three consecutive Olympic gold medals. The 33-year-old from Winnipeg won gold in 2014 and followed that up with gold in mixed doubles at the Pyeongchang Games. Now Lawes looks to complete the golden curling hat trick.

Experience in these pressure-packed moments will be an added advantage for Jones and her team. They'll have to lean on it throughout the event.

Team Jones third Kaitlyn Lawes, seen here at the 2021 Canadian Olympic curling trials in November, will be gunning for a record three consecutive gold medals in Beijing. (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)

Deepest women's Olympic curling field ever

Nine other countries from around the world are part of the women's event.

Joining Canada in the event are Great Britain, USA, South Korea, China, ROC, Denmark, Japan, Switzerland and defending Olympic champions from Sweden. There has never been a women's Olympic curling field this deep.

Anna Hasselborg is looking to become the second women's team at the Olympics to win back-to-back titles. Annette Norbeg, who is also from Sweden, completed the feat at the 2006 and 2010 Games.

Then there's Silvana Tirinzoni from Switzerland, who is coming off back-to-back women's world curling championships.

South Korea is the defending Olympic silver medallists. Never count out Great Britain's Eve Muirhead, who is set to make her fourth Olympic curling appearance.

Great Britain's skip Eve Muirhead, seen here at the Women's World Curling Championship in May, is making her fourth appearance at the Olympics and is one of many in a deep women's field that could put a dent in Canada's medal hopes. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

USA's Tabitha Peterson should be brimming with confidence coming into these Winter Olympics, having won bronze at last year's women's world curling championships. It was only the second time in the country's history they've won a medal at worlds.

Each game throughout the round robin will carry massive significance. Only the top-four teams advance to the semifinals. After that, the two winning teams in that semifinal match advance to to the gold medal game.

Jones is in tough to begin the Olympics.

The sisterhood that skip Jennifer Jones and her team have created have helped them grow and achieve the goal of making it to the Olympics with another curling medal in mind.

The first four games are against arguably some of the best teams in the field. Canada starts competition by having a bye in the first draw. Their first four games in this order are South Korea, Japan, Sweden and Switzerland — that's the defending Olympic silver medallists, followed by the defending Olympic bronze medallists.

After that Jones plays the two-time defending world champions from Switzerland and then immediately plays the defending Olympic champions from Sweden.

Jones has won everything there is to win in curling. She's a six-time Scotties champion. She's a two-time world champion. And Jones is an Olympic champion. Now she prepares to take on the world again looking to further cement herself as one of the greatest curlers ever to play the game.

Canada's first game is Thursday evening in Beijing against South Korea.

