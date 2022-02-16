Skip to Main Content

Canada's Brad Gushue clinches curling playoff berth with 1 game left in round robin

Canada's Brad Gushue locked up a semifinal berth on Wednesday at the Beijing Games. Gushue, who had the day off, secured a top-four finish when the men's round-robin session was completed in the afternoon.

Switzerland, ROC losses send Canadian men's rink to semifinals

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Brad Gushue qualified for the playoffs in the Olympic men's curling tournament on Wednesday in Beijing thanks to losses by the ROC and Switzerland. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

Canada's Brad Gushue locked up a semifinal berth on Wednesday at the Beijing Games.

Gushue, who had the day off, secured a top-four finish when the men's round-robin session was completed in the afternoon.

"It's a big stress relief to be honest," Gushue said.

China's Xiuyue Ma edged Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 6-5 and Great Britain's Bruce Mouat defeated Russia's Sergey Glukhov 8-6.

With Russia and Switzerland both at five losses, it cleared the qualification route for 5-3 Canada.

After the latest draw, Sweden's Niklas Edin (7-1) was tied for top spot in the men's draw with Great Britain. Canada was alone in third place and American John Shuster was fourth at 4-4.

China and Russia were 4-5 while Switzerland, Italy's Joel Retornaz and Norway's Steffen Walstad were 3-5.

Gushue closes out round-robin play Thursday against Great Britain.

WATCH | Gushue falls to ROC, will qualify for playoffs anyway:

Curling - ROC vs Canada - Men's Round Robin #10

1 day ago
Duration 3:18:10
ROC faces off against Canada in Men's curling action from Sheet D on Day 11 of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. 3:18:10
