Canada's Brad Gushue clinches curling playoff berth with 1 game left in round robin

Canada's Brad Gushue locked up a semifinal berth on Wednesday at the Beijing Games.

Gushue, who had the day off, secured a top-four finish when the men's round-robin session was completed in the afternoon.

"It's a big stress relief to be honest," Gushue said.

China's Xiuyue Ma edged Switzerland's Peter de Cruz 6-5 and Great Britain's Bruce Mouat defeated Russia's Sergey Glukhov 8-6.

With Russia and Switzerland both at five losses, it cleared the qualification route for 5-3 Canada.

After the latest draw, Sweden's Niklas Edin (7-1) was tied for top spot in the men's draw with Great Britain. Canada was alone in third place and American John Shuster was fourth at 4-4.

China and Russia were 4-5 while Switzerland, Italy's Joel Retornaz and Norway's Steffen Walstad were 3-5.

Gushue closes out round-robin play Thursday against Great Britain.

