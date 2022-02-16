Canada's Brad Gushue clinches curling playoff berth with 1 game left in round robin
Switzerland, ROC losses send Canadian men's rink to semifinals
Canada's Brad Gushue locked up a semifinal berth on Wednesday at the Beijing Games.
Gushue, who had the day off, secured a top-four finish when the men's round-robin session was completed in the afternoon.
"It's a big stress relief to be honest," Gushue said.
With Russia and Switzerland both at five losses, it cleared the qualification route for 5-3 Canada.
After the latest draw, Sweden's Niklas Edin (7-1) was tied for top spot in the men's draw with Great Britain. Canada was alone in third place and American John Shuster was fourth at 4-4.
China and Russia were 4-5 while Switzerland, Italy's Joel Retornaz and Norway's Steffen Walstad were 3-5.
Gushue closes out round-robin play Thursday against Great Britain.
WATCH | Gushue falls to ROC, will qualify for playoffs anyway:
