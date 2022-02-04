Canada's Homan, Morris overcome China to win 3rd straight in mixed doubles curling

After opening with a loss, Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris have rebounded quite nicely in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Olympics.

The Canadians withstood a late charge from China's Suyuan Fan and Zhi Ling to earn an 8-6 victory on Friday evening and record their third win in a row.

Italy tops the standings with a 4-0 record, just ahead of Canada and Great Britain (tied at 3-1), and Sweden (3-2). The top four nations from the 10-team field at the end of the round-robin advance to the semifinals.

"It's great. We had a really strong game. We are just trying to get better and better with every game," Homan said.

"China played a really tough game, so we had to make all our shots and be able to win it."

Playing with the hammer, China took a 1-0 lead after the first end from Fan's final stone. Homan played a perfectly-weighted raise shot with the hammer in the next end to put Canada in front 2-1.

Some accurate shotmaking by Homan allowed Canada to steal two in the third end. The Chinese scored two with final rock in the fourth end courtesy of Fan's take-out to make it a one-point game.

Fan's raise attempt in the fifth end didn't work out, allowing Canada to score two with last rock and open up a 6-3 lead.

China scored one in the sixth end with a draw to the tee-line from Fan to make it a two-point contest, but Homan's take-out to close on the seventh end allowed Canada to go up 8-4.

The Chinese drew for two in the eighth end, but came up short against the Canadians.

"We can match them [Canadian team] in strength, but there were some accidents in some key shots. Then the tide turned against us," Ling said.

Earlier on Friday, the Canadians edged the Swiss team of Martin Rios and Jenny Perret 7-5. Switzerland's pairing are the silver medallists from the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, where Morris defeated them to claim gold alongside Kaitlyn Lawes.

The opening end was the start Canada needed and a nightmare for Switzerland.

Five consecutive misses from the Swiss allowed the Canadians to open the game with a steal of three.

Following a one-point second end, Switzerland looked poised to further cut into the deficit. That hope was cut short as Homan threw a take-out on the final stone to increase Canada's lead to 4-1.

Switzerland made it 4-2 in the fourth, but Canada scored two in the fifth to widen its lead to 6-2.

Perret, though, came up big in the sixth end, getting a raise to score two and give Switzerland some life with the score at 6-4.

In the seventh end, with Switzerland threatening having three stones in the house, Homan came up clutch with a double take-out to extend Canada's lead to 7-4.

Switzerland was unable to capitalize on the final shot in the eighth end, only scoring one.

Canada returns to action on Saturday with games against Sweden (1:05 a.m. ET) and the United States (7:05 a.m. ET).

