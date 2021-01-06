Watch Olympic Games Replay: Sochi Olympic curling
Watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games. On this week's edition of the program, relive all the curling action from the 2014 Sochi Games.
Coverage begins Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET to watch Olympic Games Replay, a look back at some of the most exciting moments in past Games.
On this week's edition of the program, relive the curling action from the 2014 Sochi Olympics.