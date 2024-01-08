Content
Nunavut won't send team to Canadian women's curling championship in February

Nunavut has withdrawn from the Feb. 16-25 Canadian women's curling championship, which will remain 18 teams at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, Curling Canada said Monday in a statement.

Curling broom and rock pictured beside each other on the ice during 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C.
Nunavut has pulled its team from the Feb. 16-25 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Calgary but remains scheduled to compete in the Canadian men's championship (Brier) in March. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/File)

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, scheduled for Feb. 16-25 at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, will remain 18 teams, Curling Canada said Monday in a statement.

The fourth-ranked team in the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) at the conclusion of provincial and territorial championships will gain a berth in the national championship.

Teams skipped by Jennifer Jones and Rachel Homan have already qualified by virtue of their top-three ranking.

The next two teams that don't reach nationals via provincial and territorial championships will join the Hearts field. Kerri Einarson's foursome also returns as defending champion.

Nunavut will compete in the 2024 Canadian men's championship March 1-10 in Regina. A team skipped by Shane Latimer will participate in Montana's Brier.

WATCH | Einarson wins 2023 Tournament of Hearts title:

Einarson scores 5 in the 9th end to claim 4th straight Tournament of Hearts title

11 months ago
Duration 3:41
Three-time defending champion Keri Einarson beat Manitoba's Jennifer Jones 10-4 to win her fourth straight Scotties Tournament of Hearts title. She joins Colleen Jones' rink as the only other foursome to win the national championship four straight times.
