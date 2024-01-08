Nunavut won't send team to Canadian women's curling championship in February

Nunavut has withdrawn from the Canadian women's curling championship.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts, scheduled for Feb. 16-25 at Calgary's WinSport Event Centre, will remain 18 teams, Curling Canada said Monday in a statement.

The fourth-ranked team in the Canadian Team Ranking System (CTRS) at the conclusion of provincial and territorial championships will gain a berth in the national championship.

Teams skipped by Jennifer Jones and Rachel Homan have already qualified by virtue of their top-three ranking.

The next two teams that don't reach nationals via provincial and territorial championships will join the Hearts field. Kerri Einarson's foursome also returns as defending champion.

Nunavut will compete in the 2024 Canadian men's championship March 1-10 in Regina. A team skipped by Shane Latimer will participate in Montana's Brier.

