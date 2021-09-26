Skip to Main Content
Curling

Nova Scotia curler Jill Brothers secures berth in hometown pre-trials competition next month

Team Jill Brothers defeated Team Jessie Hunkin 8-6 on Sunday to earn a spot in the Home Hardware curling pre-trials in Liverpool, N.S., next month.

Event in Liverpool, N.S., will determine final entries for Olympic trials in November

The Canadian Press ·
Team Jill Brothers won five straight games at the pre-trials direct entry curling event in Ottawa to clinch the final spot available in the Oct. 26-31 pre-trials competition being held her hometown of Liverpool, N.S. (@CurlingCanada/Twitter)

Team Jill Brothers defeated Team Jessie Hunkin 8-6 on Sunday to earn a spot in the Home Hardware curling pre-trials.

Brothers won five straight games to clinch the final spot available through the pre-trials direct entry event at the RA Centre in Ottawa.

The Oct. 26-31 pre-trials, to be held in Brothers' hometown of Liverpool, N.S., will determine the final entries in the Nov. 20-28 Tim Hortons curling trials in Saskatoon.

The main Trials will determine Canada's four-player teams for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics.

A trials direct entry competition is also being held this week in the nation's capital. Team Laura Walker was scheduled to play Team Corryn Brown later Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now