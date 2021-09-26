Nova Scotia curler Jill Brothers secures berth in hometown pre-trials competition next month
Event in Liverpool, N.S., will determine final entries for Olympic trials in November
Team Jill Brothers defeated Team Jessie Hunkin 8-6 on Sunday to earn a spot in the Home Hardware curling pre-trials.
Brothers won five straight games to clinch the final spot available through the pre-trials direct entry event at the RA Centre in Ottawa.
The main Trials will determine Canada's four-player teams for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics.
A trials direct entry competition is also being held this week in the nation's capital. Team Laura Walker was scheduled to play Team Corryn Brown later Sunday.
Here’s the situation this afternoon starting at 3pm ET <br><br>Walker vs Brown <br><br>If Team Walker wins, they get trials spot. If Brown wins, the same two teams play tonight in a one-game trials spot showdown. Drama. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbccurl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbccurl</a>—@Devin_Heroux
