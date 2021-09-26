Nova Scotia curler Jill Brothers secures berth in hometown pre-trials competition next month

Team Jill Brothers defeated Team Jessie Hunkin 8-6 on Sunday to earn a spot in the Home Hardware curling pre-trials.

Brothers won five straight games to clinch the final spot available through the pre-trials direct entry event at the RA Centre in Ottawa.

The Oct. 26-31 pre-trials, to be held in Brothers' hometown of Liverpool, N.S., will determine the final entries in the Nov. 20-28 Tim Hortons curling trials in Saskatoon.

The main Trials will determine Canada's four-player teams for the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics.

A trials direct entry competition is also being held this week in the nation's capital. Team Laura Walker was scheduled to play Team Corryn Brown later Sunday.