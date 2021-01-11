Nova Scotia cancels curling playdowns; provincial reps likely to be named this week

Nova Scotia is the latest province to cancel its curling playdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial men's and women's championships were scheduled for Jan. 25-31 in New Glasgow, N.S.

Competition director Andrew Abraham says representatives for the Tim Hortons Brier and Scotties Tournament of Hearts will likely be announced over the coming days.

The Scotties will be the first of six competitions to be held in a bubble setup in Calgary starting Feb. 20, a couple weeks ahead of the Brier.

Several provinces have used last season's playdown results to determine representatives for the upcoming national events.

Team Jamie Murphy represented Nova Scotia at last year's Brier and Team Mary-Anne Arsenault wore provincial colours at the Scotties. Arsenault has since relocated to British Columbia and is curling with a new team.