Nolan Thiessen appointed Curling Canada's new CEO

Nolan Thiessen has been named Curling Canada's new chief executive officer.

He replaces Katherine Henderson, who left the organization in August to become Hockey Canada's CEO.

Thiessen, a three-time Canadian and former world men's curling champion, has been a member of Curling Canada's senior management team for the past four years.

"I'm truly humbled by this opportunity, and it's one that I know comes with a great deal of responsibility, but I have a great team around me that is well-positioned to continue taking our sport forward and build on what Katherine did during her time at Curling Canada," said Thiessen in a statement.

"Our sport has so many avenues forward as we look to reach into new communities and make our sport and championship events even more inclusive and welcoming. I can't wait to see what the future holds for curling in this country."

The 43-year-old played for teams that won the Brier in 2010, 2014 and 2015 and played lead for Kevin Koe's team that won a men's world title in 2010.

He became an athlete liaison for Curling Canada after he retired from competitive curling in 2016. He was hired by the organization two years later and most recently served as executive director of marketing and fan experience.

Thiessen takes over for interim CEO Danny Lamoureux, who postponed his retirement to help with the transition after Henderson's departure.