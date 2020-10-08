Mixed doubles world curling championship to be played in Scotland in May

The final curling world championship to take place this season finally has a home and an event date.

On Wednesday, the World Curling Federation made it official the championship will go ahead in Aberdeen, Scotland from May 17-23. The Scottish government has signed off on all strict COVID-19 safety protocols and now the WCF is finalizing a detailed set of health measures to ensure safety of all involved in the championship.

Like the men's and women's championships that are taking place in the Calgary curling bubble, this event has Olympic qualifying ramifications. Canada will need a top-seven finish at the mixed doubles championship to qualify for the 2022 Winter Games.

"Not only is the world title on the line but seven teams will also secure a place for their National Olympic Committees in the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games mixed doubles event," Kate Caithness, WCF president, said in a statement.

"A great deal of work has gone on behind the scenes in order to make this championship a reality and I have every confidence that Curl Aberdeen will be able to hold a first class and safe competition for our athletes, officials and staff."

There have been 12 mixed doubles world championships played — Canada has never won the title. Last year's event was scheduled to take place in Kelowna but was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The mixed doubles national championship to determine who will represent Canada in Scotland is in its final couple of days in the Calgary bubble with just eight of the original 35 teams still in contention.

The team competing at the mixed doubles world championship will only be attempting to qualify Canada a spot at the Olympics. One team will then earn the right to represent Canada by winning the Canadian mixed doubles Olympic trials that run Dec. 28-Jan. 2.