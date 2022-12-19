Estonia's Marie Kaldvee, Harri Lill win inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series championship
Duo defeats Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios 11-2 in Brantford, Ont.
Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill won the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series championship on Sunday with a commanding 11-2 win over Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios in Brantford, Ont.
Kaldvee and Lill scored four in the first end and maintained pressure en route to victory in the final at the Brant Curling Club.
The win capped a dominant day that saw the Estonians outscore their opponents 21-3, beginning with a 10-1 semifinal win over Regina's Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart in the afternoon. It is their first major victory in Canada.
"It's great. It shows the work that we've put in to make ourselves play better," Lill told CBC Sports' Colleen Jones.
"It was a pleasure to play here because the conditions were superb as well."
WATCH | Kaldvee, Lill crowned Mixed Doubles Super Series champions:
Brunton and Jacobs edged Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres of Edmonton 6-5 in the quarter-finals earlier in the day, while Armstrong and Stewart advanced to the semis with a 9-4 win over Scotland's Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat.
The four-day Eppic Ale Players Championship was the fifth and final stop of the first Mixed Doubles Super Series season, which kicked off in October just outside Ottawa at Carleton Place. The season also featured events in Saskatoon, Leduc, Alta., and Winnipeg.
WATCH | 'Don't worry twice': Kaldvee, Lill on the secret recipe to mixed doubles:
