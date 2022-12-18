4 more teams advance to championship Sunday at Mixed Doubles Super Series
Watch live coverage from Brantford, Ont., on CBC Sports, beginning at 9 a.m. ET
Four more teams qualified for the final day of competition at the Mixed Doubles Super Series in Brantford, Ont., following big wins on Saturday at the Brant Curling Club.
The Eppic Ale Players Championship wraps up Sunday, with the final set for 4 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage of the playoffs on CBC Sports, beginning with the quarter-finals at 9 a.m. ET.
The four-day competition is the final stop of the Mixed Doubles Super Series season.
Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart of Regina advanced as the B-side qualifiers, along with Kira Brunton and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
Armstrong and Stewart kicked off the day with a 7-4 win over Jaelyn and Jim Cotter of Vernon, B.C., and they followed it up with a 12-5 victory against Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing of Barrie, Ont., in the afternoon draw.
WATCH | That Curling Show — Mixed doubles curling has never been healthier in Canada:
Brunton and Jacobs picked up a 7-4 win over fellow Canadians Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres of Edmonton in the morning draw before adding an 8-6 win over Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Great Britain in the afternoon.
Walker and Muyres secured a spot in Sunday's playoff bracket as a C-side qualifier, along with Dodds and Mouat.
The Edmonton duo bounced back from their morning loss with an 8-6 win over Saskatoon's Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith, the world's No. 3 pairing. They closed out the day with an 8-7 win over Jones and Laing in the evening draw, eliminating their compatriots in the process.
Walker and Muyres have both stepped away from the four-person game to focus solely on mixed doubles.
Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland previously booked a spot in the semifinals on Friday along with Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill of Estonia as the A-side qualifiers.
That Curling Show will be live every day of the competition, with coverage concluding Sunday evening.
For more results from the competition in Brantford, visit the Curling Zone scoreboard.
The season started in October just outside Ottawa at Carleton Place, where Dodds and Mouat beat Walker and Muyres in an extra end to claim the first-ever super series title.
