4 more teams advance to championship Sunday at Mixed Doubles Super Series

Four more teams qualified for the final day of competition at the Mixed Doubles Super Series in Brantford, Ont., following big wins on Saturday at the Brant Curling Club.

The Eppic Ale Players Championship wraps up Sunday, with the final set for 4 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage of the playoffs on CBC Sports, beginning with the quarter-finals at 9 a.m. ET.

The four-day competition is the final stop of the Mixed Doubles Super Series season.

Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart of Regina advanced as the B-side qualifiers, along with Kira Brunton and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Armstrong and Stewart kicked off the day with a 7-4 win over Jaelyn and Jim Cotter of Vernon, B.C., and they followed it up with a 12-5 victory against Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing of Barrie, Ont., in the afternoon draw.

WATCH | That Curling Show — Mixed doubles curling has never been healthier in Canada:

That Curling Show: Mixed doubles curling has never been healthier in Canada Duration 30:19 That Curling Show checks in from the Mixed Doubles Super Series championship with Jennifer Dodds, Bruce Mouat, Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill from ice-level. Then we get a temperature check on the state of mixed doubles curling in Canada with Curling Canada's Scott Pfeifer. Junior curler Austin Snyder also checks in before heading off to worlds.

Brunton and Jacobs picked up a 7-4 win over fellow Canadians Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres of Edmonton in the morning draw before adding an 8-6 win over Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Great Britain in the afternoon.

Walker and Muyres secured a spot in Sunday's playoff bracket as a C-side qualifier, along with Dodds and Mouat.

The Edmonton duo bounced back from their morning loss with an 8-6 win over Saskatoon's Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith, the world's No. 3 pairing. They closed out the day with an 8-7 win over Jones and Laing in the evening draw, eliminating their compatriots in the process.

Walker and Muyres have both stepped away from the four-person game to focus solely on mixed doubles.

Dodds and Mouat, meanwhile, also finished the day strong with a commanding 11-4 win over the Cotters in the evening draw after scoring four in the seventh end.

Jenny Perret and Martin Rios of Switzerland previously booked a spot in the semifinals on Friday along with Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill of Estonia as the A-side qualifiers.

That Curling Show will be live every day of the competition, with coverage concluding Sunday evening.

The season started in October just outside Ottawa at Carleton Place, where Dodds and Mouat beat Walker and Muyres in an extra end to claim the first-ever super series title.