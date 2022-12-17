Armstrong, Stewart complete upset win over Rupp, Wunderlin at Mixed Doubles Super Series
World No. 3 pairing Martin-Griffith of Saskatoon suffer 2 losses on 2nd day of play
Canadian curling tandem Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart orchestrated a notable upset on Friday at the Mixed Doubles Super Series in Brantford, Ont.
The Regina duo took down world No. 2-ranked mixed doubles pairing Daniela Rupp and Kevin Wunderlin of Switzerland in a 10-8 finish on day two of the event.
Armstrong and Stewart tallied four unanswered points in the final two ends to secure the upset victory over the Swiss team, which suffered a 10-3 defeat to Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill Thursday, but bounced back earlier Friday with an 8-4 win over Lindsey Schmalz and Damien Villard of Cambridge, Ont.
The marquee victory came after narrowly falling 7-6 to another Swiss pairing — and world No. 1s — Jenny Perret and Martin Rios earlier in the day.
That Curling Show | Jones, Laing share secrets to mixed doubles success:
CBC Sports will be streaming games throughout the weekend, while a broadcast of CBC Sports' That Curling Show will accompany each night of the competition leading into Sunday's championship game.
Saskatoon's Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith, the world's No. 3 pairing, suffered two losses on Friday, as the Scottish team of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat completed a surprise 7-6 comeback win in the early draw, before father-daughter duo Jaelyn and Jim Cotter of Vernon, B.C., would defeat them, 7-4, in the later draw.
The team of Cotter and Cotter would also add a 6-5 result against Lauren and Greg Cheal of Lennoxville, Que., in the fourth draw.
The Cheal team would later find itself on the wrong end of an 11-6 rout at the brooms of Schmalz and Villard.
That Curling Show | Kibo Mulima details experience of being a Black curler in Canada:
The team of Weagle and Epping was downed 8-5 by Kira Brunton and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who also topped the Unionville, Ont., duo of Lauren Wasylkiw and Joey Rettinger.
For more results from the Mixed Doubles Super Series Eppic Ale Players Championship, visit the Curling Zone scoreboard.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?