Armstrong, Stewart complete upset win over Rupp, Wunderlin at Mixed Doubles Super Series

Canadian curling tandem Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart orchestrated a notable upset on Friday at the Mixed Doubles Super Series in Brantford, Ont.

The Regina duo took down world No. 2-ranked mixed doubles pairing Daniela Rupp and Kevin Wunderlin of Switzerland in a 10-8 finish on day two of the event.

Armstrong and Stewart tallied four unanswered points in the final two ends to secure the upset victory over the Swiss team, which suffered a 10-3 defeat to Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill Thursday, but bounced back earlier Friday with an 8-4 win over Lindsey Schmalz and Damien Villard of Cambridge, Ont.

The marquee victory came after narrowly falling 7-6 to another Swiss pairing — and world No. 1s — Jenny Perret and Martin Rios earlier in the day.

That Curling Show | Jones, Laing share secrets to mixed doubles success:

That Curling Show: Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing on the secret to playing mixed doubles Duration 30:26 "If you miss they have your back." Married curling couple Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing fill us in on what makes a great mixed doubles partner.

CBC Sports will be streaming games throughout the weekend, while a broadcast of CBC Sports' That Curling Show will accompany each night of the competition leading into Sunday's championship game.

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing of Barrie, Ont., continued their day-one momentum by earning an 8-7 win over Kaldvee and Lill in draw six.

Saskatoon's Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith, the world's No. 3 pairing, suffered two losses on Friday, as the Scottish team of Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat completed a surprise 7-6 comeback win in the early draw, before father-daughter duo Jaelyn and Jim Cotter of Vernon, B.C., would defeat them, 7-4, in the later draw.

The team of Cotter and Cotter would also add a 6-5 result against Lauren and Greg Cheal of Lennoxville, Que., in the fourth draw.

The Cheal team would later find itself on the wrong end of an 11-6 rout at the brooms of Schmalz and Villard.

That Curling Show | Kibo Mulima details experience of being a Black curler in Canada:

That Curling Show: Kibo Mulima hopes to make curling more diverse and inclusive Duration 5:31 The 2022 'For the Love of Curling' scholarship winner shares his experiences of being a Black curler in Canada.

Kimberly and Wayne Tuck of Strathroy, Ont., claimed two victories and a loss on the day, headlined by a 6-4 conquering of Toronto's Lisa Weagle and John Epping in the sixth draw.

The team of Weagle and Epping was downed 8-5 by Kira Brunton and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who also topped the Unionville, Ont., duo of Lauren Wasylkiw and Joey Rettinger.

For more results from the Mixed Doubles Super Series Eppic Ale Players Championship, visit the Curling Zone scoreboard.