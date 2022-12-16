Jones-Laing team picks up win to open Mixed Doubles Super Series in Brantford, Ont.

Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing of Barrie, Ont., took a commanding 6-1 win over father-daughter duo Jaelyn and Jim Cotter of Vernon, B.C., to highlight the opening round of Mixed Doubles Super Series season stop in Brantford, Ont, on Thursday.

Jones led the Canadian women's rink in Tokyo 2020, finishing in fifth place in the 10-team round robin with a 5-4 record.

The final stop of the inaugural series kicked off with eight qualifying round games. The competition will run until Sunday.

CBC Sports will be streaming games Saturday and Sunday leading to the championship game.

That Curling Show will be live every day of the competition, beginning Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET and going all the way to Sunday evening to wrap up the event.

That Curling Show l What's happening to grassroots curling across the country:

That Curling Show: What's happening to grassroots curling across the country Duration 38:24 Devin Heroux and Colleen Jones discuss why so many historic curling clubs are closing across Canada with former GM of the Granite Curling Club in Saskatoon, Steve Turner. The Granite Curling Club announced it is closing its doors after 93 years.

Scotland's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who won the Ottawa stop in October by edging Canada's Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres 7-6 in an extra inning, picked up a win after beating Canada's Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings 9-5.

In two all-Canadian matchups in the first draw, Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart of Regina defeated Kira Brunton and Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 6-4, and Saskatoon's Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith topped Kimberly and Wayne Tuck of Strathroy, Ont., 7-6.

Later on Thursday, Switzerland's Jenny Perret and Martin Rios routed Lauren Wasylkiw and Joey Rettinger of Unionville, Ont., 11-1.

The second draw also saw Edmonton's Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres top Lauren Cheal and Greg Cheal of Lennoxville, Que., 10-3, and Toronto's Lisa Weagle and John Epping down Lindsey Schmalz and Damien Villard of Cambridge, Ont., 7-4.

In other results, Estonia's Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill defeated Switzerland's Daniela Rupp and Kevin Wunderlin 10-3.

WATCH l Weagle, Epping ready to win it all after close calls in mixed doubles: