Star-studded teams prepare for final stop of Mixed Doubles Super Series campaign

Some of the biggest names in curling are preparing for the final stop of the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series season in what promises to be a riveting four days of competition in Brantford, Ont.

Throughout the fall teams from across Canada and around the world have competed in four events, trying to find their way to the top of the mixed doubles rankings.

Organizers Wayne Tuck, who will be playing in the final event with his wife Kim, and Jay Allen created the newly formed series to allow mixed doubles players greater opportunities to earn money and valuable points in the rankings.

"We've had countless conversations with the athletes, all of them have carried the same message to both Wayne and myself. This super series is exactly the platform needed for us as a nation to get our athletes back to the podium in Milano, Italy," Allen told CBC Sports.

The first draw of the competition begins Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

The first draw of the competition begins Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET.

It hasn't been easy navigating the jam-packed schedule, with events nearly every weekend, to get curlers to attend and to also secure sponsorship.

However, Allen says the curlers have bought in and he feels this is a springboard for future super series.

"The curlers have been incredibly supportive and patient as we go through some obvious growing pains but we're adding two more venues for a total of seven next season, and this will help further enhance our athletes playing the best in the world," he said.

"With half of the field in Winnipeg being from Europe, they've now caught wind of this super series and it's safe to say more European teams will be coming to play in our own backyard next year."

Allen says this first season couldn't have been done without a lot of people stepping up to help.

"Without CBC Sports, Curling Canada's commitment, not to mention the entire curling community coming together, this venture wouldn't have been possible," Allen said.

The season started just outside Ottawa at Carleton Place in the beginning of October. That's where Jenn Dodds and Bruce Mouat defeated Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres in an extra end to claim the first-ever super series title.

From there, the series landed in Saskatoon at the beginning of November. Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith knocked off Walker and Muyres to win the second stop on the tour.

Walker and Muyres have both stepped away from the four-person game to focus solely on mixed doubles.

"The players are super grateful for this new entity in this new discipline. It's an incredibly dedicated elite tour that we can go play on week in and week out to get better," Muyres said.

"The players love being able to go on the road and play against high-level competition, grind-it-out against each other to try to get better and go to the next week and do it all over again."

On the third stop of the tour, Martin and Griffith won their second consecutive title after beating Kerri Einarson and Brad Jacobs in Leduc, Alta. Then at the beginning of December in Winnipeg, Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant defeated Chaelynn Kitz and Brayden Stewart in the championship game.

This has all led to the final event in Brantford.

Dodds and Mouat, Martin and Griffith, Walker and Muyres, as well as Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing, and Lisa Weagle and Jon Epping are a few of the star-studded teams making up the 16-team field.

The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

"It's about getting more eyes on the game," Muyres said.

"It's just going to grow more and I think that it's going to be exponential in the next few years once it keeps rocketing up in the right direction."