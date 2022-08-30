Watch Mixed Doubles Super Series curling from Ottawa
Watch some of Canada's top curlers compete at the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series curling event from Ottawa.
Live coverage kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live curling action from the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series event in Ottawa.
Coverage kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. A full live stream draw schedule is listed below.
CBC Sports will provide live coverage of five Mixed Doubles Super Series events over five weekends, with tournaments to follow in Saskatoon, Leduc, Alta., Winnipeg and Brantford, Ont.
The first four will be preliminary competitions with 32 teams from around the world. The final event in Brantford will be the Super Series Championship, featuring a 24-team triple-knockout format.
WATCH | That Curling Show previews the Mixed Doubles Super Series:
Live stream draw schedule
Saturday, Oct. 1
- 12 p.m. ET - Paulova/Paul vs. Laplante/Gibeau
- 3 p.m. ET - Mouat/Dodds vs. Einarson/Jacobs
- 6 p.m. ET - Cheal/Cheal vs. Jones/Saunders
- 9 p.m. ET - Tie-Breaker
Sunday, Oct. 2
- 9 a.m. ET - Quarter-final
- 1 p.m. ET - Semifinal
- 5 p.m. ET - Final
Teams in competition
- Veronique Bouchard and Mike McLean
- Erin Butler and Jordan McNamara
- Lauren and Greg Cheal
- Edith Cottenoir and Pierre-Luc Morissette
- Emilie Desjardins and Robert Desjardins
- Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat
- Kerri Einarson and Brad Jacobs
- Rachel Homan and Tyler Tardi
- Erica Hopson and Kevin Tippett
- Colleen Jones and Luke Sanders
- Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing
- Shery Just and Ryan Deis
- Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill
- Audrey Laplante and Jasmin Gibeau
- Jocelyn Lavoie and Danae Binette-Lavoie
- Catherine and Chris Liscumb
- Zuzana Paulova and Tomas Paul
- Jennry Perret and Martin Rios
- Bobbie Sauder and Kerr Drummond
- Kelly Tremblay and Pierre Lanoue
- Kimberly Tuck and Wayne Tuck
- Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres
- Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings
- Lisa Weagle and John Epping
