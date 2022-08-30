Watch Mixed Doubles Super Series curling from Ottawa

Exciting curling action from Ottawa, Canada featuring the team of Paulova and Paul taking on Laplante and Gibeau.

Click on the video player above to watch live curling action from the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series event in Ottawa.

Coverage kicks off Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. A full live stream draw schedule is listed below.

CBC Sports will provide live coverage of five Mixed Doubles Super Series events over five weekends, with tournaments to follow in Saskatoon, Leduc, Alta., Winnipeg and Brantford, Ont.

The first four will be preliminary competitions with 32 teams from around the world. The final event in Brantford will be the Super Series Championship, featuring a 24-team triple-knockout format.

WATCH | That Curling Show previews the Mixed Doubles Super Series:

That Curling Show: Previewing the inaugural mixed doubles super series Duration 1:11:03 Mackenzie Zacharias and Karlee Burgess gush about winning the PointsBet Invitational with Jennifer Jones, Bruce Mouat helps preview the upcoming mixed doubles super series, Reid Carruthers has a new perspective after becoming a dad, and we get a live performance from St. John's actors in the new curling musical, Second Shot.

Live stream draw schedule

Saturday, Oct. 1

12 p.m. ET - Paulova/Paul vs. Laplante/Gibeau

3 p.m. ET - Mouat/Dodds vs. Einarson/Jacobs

6 p.m. ET - Cheal/Cheal vs. Jones/Saunders

9 p.m. ET - Tie-Breaker

Sunday, Oct. 2

9 a.m. ET - Quarter-final

1 p.m. ET - Semifinal

5 p.m. ET - Final

Teams in competition