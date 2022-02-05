Canada's Homan, Morris romp past U.S. in mixed doubles curling

Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris defeated the United States 7-2 to improve their Beijing 2022 mixed doubles curling campaign to 4-2 on Saturday.

The Ottawa duo stole a single from the duo of Vicky Persinger and Christopher Plys in the fifth and sixth ends before claiming a major three-point seventh end to bring the round robin match to an early end at the National Aquatics Centre.

It was Canada's biggest mixed doubles curling win in Beijing so far and a crucial one since both sides entered the ice with identical 3-2 records.

"The sixth end was a turning point, when [Persinger] just rubbed the guard. We got that steal, and it was a really big turning point for sure," said Homan after the match. "Then we played a really great seventh end, so we followed up with that.

Unbeaten Italy remains at the top of the 10-team standings with a 6-0 record. Sweden (5-2) and Great Britain (4-2) are also ahead of Canada (4-2), which sits at the final semifinal classification spot at fourth.

The U.S. (3-3) and Norway (3-3) are currently on the outside looking in, with China, the Czech Republic and Switzerland, all with a 2-4 record, further behind. Australia is winless after seven games.

They needed it, they got it ✅<br><br>Rachel Homan and John Morris with a dominant performance in the seventh end to beat the USA 7-2 <br><br>The Canadian mixed doubles team moves to 4-2 and sits in fourth in the standings 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/frQUxho2r4">pic.twitter.com/frQUxho2r4</a> —@CBCOlympics

Canada will face Czech Republic and Australia on Sunday, at next at 1 a.m. ET and 7 a.m. ET, respectively. Homan and Morris' round robin campaign will end against Italy at 8 P.M. ET, also on Sunday.

You can watch the three matches on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

"We've got three big games left. We have to just keep the foot on that gas pedal and be relentless out there," Morris said. "That's our game. I'm looking forward to tomorrow's matches already."

Homan and Morris duo started their Beijing 2022 campaign with a 6-4 loss to world champions Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds of Great Britain on Thursday.

Canada bounced back to collect three straight victories over Norway (7-6), Switzerland (7-5) and China (8-6) before seeing the win streak snapped in a 8-2 defeat to Sweden.

Canadians heat up

The U.S. started the game with the hammer and got on the board with a single. Homan then handed Canada a 1-1 tie with the last rock in the second end.

Having the hammer continued to be the decider in the next couple of ends.

The American duo pushed two Canada rocks off the board to collect a single and get back on the lead in the third before another clutch shot by Homan made it 2-2 in the fourth end.

It finally changed in the fifth end when Canada stole one from the U.S. after a measurement to take a 3-2 advantage and their first lead of the match.

Homan and Morris had another major end in the sixth when the U.S. used their power play, but Canada notched another steal to double their lead to 4-2.

It was game over after the Ottawa duo captured a major three-point seventh end to make it 7-2 with their power play still in their pocket.

It's the second time mixed doubles curling is part of the Olympics. Canada claimed the inaugural gold medal in PyeongChang 2018 when Morris teamed up with Kailtyn Lawes of Winnipeg.

Team dynamics

Homan and Morris both praised each other in their post-game interview.

"He's phenomenal," Homan said about her two-time Olympic champion teammate. "He's making tons of shots, and he supported me through some tough shots and through some great shots."

Other than the Pyeongchang 2018 mixed doubles curling gold, 43-year-old Morris was also part of the Canadian men's curling winning team in 2010 Vancouver.

A message from Rachel Homan and John Morris ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/Xojyjjffnz">pic.twitter.com/Xojyjjffnz</a> —@CBCOlympics

Homan made her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang 2018 as part of Canada's women's curling team that was ousted in the round robin with a 4-5 record.

"[Homan] was struggling a little bit [against the U.S.] but I wouldn't want anyone else in the world with me out there. She's got the heart of a lion, and I knew that she was going to turn it around," said Morris.

"I've just got to keep the faith and keep supporting, and she did it. She made some wonderful shots in the second half to really put us in a position to put some pressure on the Americans."

WATCH l Homan and Morris' Olympic appointment is 'what every curler dreams of':